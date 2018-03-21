Counterfeit money seized at border port

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more the $5,000 in counterfeit currency from two Phoenix residents at Arizona's Port of Lukeville.

A 30-year-old woman and her 22-year-old male passenger were referred for further inspection of her Ford sedan officers found small amounts of marijuana. drug paraphernalia, and a envelope containing a large amount of U.S. currency.

CBP officers seized the counterfeit currency and turned the subjects over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's homeland security investigation.