Counterfeit money seized at border port

4:22 PM, Mar 21, 2018
U.S. Custom and Border Protection

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more the $5,000 in counterfeit currency from two Phoenix residents at Arizona's Port of Lukeville.

A 30-year-old woman and her 22-year-old male passenger were referred for further inspection of her Ford sedan officers found small amounts of marijuana. drug paraphernalia, and a envelope containing a large amount of U.S. currency.

CBP officers seized the counterfeit currency and turned the subjects over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's homeland security investigation. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top