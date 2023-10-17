Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Council votes unanimously to consider Fentanyl/opioid use a public health crisis

They also agreed to work with Pima County on the issue
Tucson City Council
Faith Abercrombie
Tucson City Council
Posted at 3:25 PM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 18:25:06-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — At Tuesday's study session, the Tucson City Council unanimously voted to consider Fentanyl and opioid use a public health crisis and that the city should work with Pima County on creating a road map to address the crisis.

The council voted after hearing best practices for combating the crisis from Dr. Teresa Cullen, a UA professor, and others. Included in the highlighted recommendations are establishing a Fentanyl/opioid coordination team, strengthening individual and family trauma and recovery support, rapid access to behavioral health residential care, training frontline staff, and implementing opioid interventions.

Cullen emphasized how important collaboration and envisioning new ways in addressing the problem are to making inroads.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Team Near You

Team Near You