Council members vote to continue golf at Pusch Ridge for three more years

Oro Valley town council members voted Wednesday to continue to use Pusch Ridge Golf Course as a 9-hole course for the next three years while also determining to come up with a feasible plan for operation by March 17.

"The council voted to continue golf for the next three years while also asking the Town Manager to develop a plan for how this will be done, including pursuing a third-party lease option, how its continued feasibility will be evaluated, and opportunities to reduce water usage or consider potential new configurations," said Misty Nowak, Communications Administrator for the town of Oro Valley.

The Town Manager will present the framework on the execution of their direction at the March 17 regular meeting.

The text of the motion that was voted to approve Wednesday instructs the town council to “direct staff to return with a plan for operating the Pusch Ridge Golf Course, to be evaluated within three years as to its continued feasibility, capital improvement requirements, while also looking at alternatives to look at water usage and potential new configurations and a third-party lease.”

Pusch Ridge Golf Course is closed at this time, but plans to re-open on schedule in the fall. The town plans to overseed in October so that the 9-hole course will be ready to open in November 2021.