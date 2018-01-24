Council member Steve Kozachik files Code violation against City of Tucson

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Council member Steve Kozachik has filed a Code violation against the City of Tucson.

The violation comes after after a fence placed around the Bookmans parking lot on Campbell and Grant.

The fence stirred up concerns because it forces pedestrians and those on a wheelchair to go on Grant Road.

Kozachik says, "the city owns the parking lot - we have no right to set up a fence line that forces pedestrians out into one of the major intersections and major transit corridors in this community."

Kozachik says, the code violation filed will force the city to move the fence line back. "we have created an unsafe condition."

KGUN9 News watched as people walked on the sidewalk getting onto the Main road.

I reached out to Carlos Delatorre with Tucson Code Enforcement says,

TDOT is/has been working with the fencing contractor to have the fence relocated at least 6 feet south as quickly as possible in order to give pedestrians the ability to walk between the fence and the curb.

