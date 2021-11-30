Costumed Jan. 6 rioter plans to appeal conviction, sentence

The Arizona man who stormed the U.S. Capitol while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns plans to appeal his conviction and nearly 3 1/2-year prison sentence.

A notice filed in court Tuesday on behalf of Jacob Chansley said he was going to make an appeal. A day earlier, Chansley officially ended his relationship with his attorney and hired another lawyer. Chansley is limited in the type of appeal he can make.

In pleading guilty to obstructing an official proceeding, Chansley waived the right to appeal, though he can seek an appeal if he argues he had ineffective assistance from his previous attorney.

