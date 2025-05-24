Watch Now
Fires burning near Marana and Cortaro Road, officials say

KGUN 9
Brush fire near Marana at Santa Cruz River.
UPDATE (1:25 p.m.)

Fire is estimated to be 50 to 70 acres, a post from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) - Fire crews are working to contain multiple brush fires near the Santa Cruz River, prompting road closures and traffic disruptions in the Marana area, Marana Police announced.

According to the Marana Police Department, officers are assisting the Northwest Fire District in responding to several active fires near the intersection of Cortaro Road and the Santa Cruz Bridge.

An additional fire has been reported in the Santa Cruz River behind the Amazon building, officials say.

As of now, eastbound Cortaro Road is closed at the Santa Cruz Bridge, and authorities are urging the public to avoid the area for safety reasons.

This is a developing situation. KGUN 9 will update this story as more information becomes available.

