Coronado National Forest waives fees for Presidents Day

The U.S. Forest Service, including the Coronado National Forest, will waive fees for most day-use recreation sites for Presidents Day.

This is the second of four days offered by the Forest Service this year.

Other fee-free days will include National Get Outdoors Day on June 9th, National Public Lands Day on September 22nd, and Veterans Day weekend on November 10th and 11th.

