Coronado National Forest waives fees for Presidents Day

The U.S. Forest Service, including the Coronado National Forest, will waive fees for most day-use recreation sites for Presidents Day.
This is the second of four days offered by the Forest Service this year.
Other fee-free days will include National Get Outdoors Day on June 9th, National Public Lands Day on September 22nd, and Veterans Day weekend on November 10th and 11th.
Below is a portion of a press release from the agency:
In addition to waiving fees, many Forest Service units participate in a variety of public events on agency lands and in nearby cities and towns. National Get Outdoors Day features events to raise awareness that nature encourages healthy, active outdoor fun. National Public Lands Day is the nation's largest, single-day volunteer effort in support of public lands. Agency units plan their own events, which range from educational programs to picking up litter to invasive plant removal to building trails, and much more.