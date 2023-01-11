Coronado National Forest hiring seasonal workers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Coronado National Forest (CNF) is looking to hire temporary positions.

The hiring process is set to start Wednesday until Thursday, Jan. 19.

CNF officials say the job will begin Sunday, June 18, and will last six months.

Anyone interested in the seasonal job can apply on their website.

