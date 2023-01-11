Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Coronado National Forest hiring seasonal workers

Jobs to start mid-June
The Forest Service - Coronado National Forest.jpg
The Forest Service - Coronado National Forest
The Forest Service - Coronado National Forest.jpg
Posted at 2:23 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 16:23:24-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Coronado National Forest (CNF) is looking to hire temporary positions.

The hiring process is set to start Wednesday until Thursday, Jan. 19.

CNF officials say the job will begin Sunday, June 18, and will last six months.

Anyone interested in the seasonal job can apply on their website.

——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE