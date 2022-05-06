Cops: woman waiting in food line killed in drive-by shooting

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police appealed to the public for information after a 32-year-old woman was killed in a drive-by shooting as she and her pre-teen son waited in line for food.

Police said investigators don’t believe Martha Adrianna Alejo was the intended target when somebody in a car that stopped in front of a business fired shots at people in line Wednesday night. A police statement said several other innocent bystanders were in the line of fire but weren't not injured.

No immediate arrest was made and no suspect description was released, but the Police Department said it was committed to using every resource to find those responsible.

----

