Convicted NXIVM sex cult leader moved to Arizona prison

Elizabeth Williams/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 7, 2019, file courtroom drawing, defendant Keith Raniere, center, leader of the secretive group NXIVM, is seated between his attorneys Paul DerOhannesian, left, and Marc Agnifilo during the first day of his sex trafficking trial. (Elizabeth Williams via AP, File)
Posted at 11:43 AM, Feb 04, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Disgraced self-improvement guru and cult leader Keith Raniere is now being held at a federal prison in Arizona that specializes in sex offenders.

60-year-old Raniere was transferred to the United States Penitentiary Tucson in January after being sentenced last year to 120 years in prison after turning some followers into sex slaves branded with his initials and sexually abusing a 15-year-old.

He was convicted on charges that included alien smuggling, sex trafficking, extortion and obstruction of justice. Raniere was the founder of NXIVM, a self-improvement company and cult that he used to sexually abuse women.

