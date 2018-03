TUCSON, Ariz. - The Arizona Attorney General is asking for the public's help to locate a convicted run-away.

Antonio Quintero-Ayon was found guilty of moving more than $25,000 worth of meth in 2016.

He was arrested and released that same day when he posted a $10,000 bond. Since that day, he has been a "no show" to the trial.

If you have any information, call the police.