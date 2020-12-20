Convenience store clerk dies in shooting on south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a shooting that happened on the south side Saturday.

Officers responded to the 6800 block of S Park Avenue for a welfare check, where they found a male convenience store clerk at a Quik Mart with obvious signs of gunshot trauma, according to TPD.

The clerk did die, police say. His name was not immediately released.

Shortly after, officers found the involved suspects, after those individuals were involved in a crash.

No further details were released.

This is developing. Please stay with KGUN9 for further updates.