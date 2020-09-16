Controlled burn at Environmental Operations Park in Sierra Vista scheduled Sep. 17

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — The City of Sierra Vista Public Works Department announced Tuesday it will conduct a controlled burn at the Environmental Operations Park Thursday, September 17.

The burn will be administered from 9 a.m. to noon, where smoke may be visible to residents on the east side of Sierra Vista, according to a news release from the City of Sierra Vista. The burn at the City wastewater treatment facility will focus on a dried-out cell of wetland and will help in the decrease of mosquito's.

According to Sierra Vista, controlled burns are part of a yearly maintenance plan for the wastewater treatment facility. This burn is the only controlled burn planned for this summer and fall.

Since the Environmental Operations Park is located at 6801 Highway 90, and the burns produce smoke, the smoke may be visible from several miles away.

The schedule of the burn is subject to change according to weather that morning.