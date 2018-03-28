Contractor disputes shoddy care for AZ prisoners

PHOENIX (AP) - A medical services contractor is disputing comments by Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan about shoddy health care for the state's 35,000 prison inmates.

Ryan has blamed Corizon Health Inc. for a failure to follow through on promises to improve health care for inmates when the state settled a lawsuit over inmate care.

But a spokesman for Corizon says the company "has worked tirelessly and in a strong partnership" with the Corrections Department to provide health care for state prison inmates since March 2013.

Ryan testified Tuesday that Corizon failed to make improvements the state promised in 2014 when it settled a lawsuit alleging shoddy health care.

Corizon spokesman Kurt Davis says the company was complying with 73 percent of the performance measures as of March 2015 and has since increased that mark to 94 percent by January 2018.