MARANA, Ariz. - Construction is set to begin on a new splashpad in Marana, according to information from the town's website.

It will be built at Crossroads at Silverbell District Park. It is located at 7548 N. Silverbell Road.

The splashpad is scheduled to be completed by late summer and will be 2,400 square feet with geyers, lighting and shade for public use.

READ more here on the Marana website.