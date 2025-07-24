Construction set to begin on Naranja Drive multi-use path in Oro Valley

The Arizona State Transportation Board has tapped a construction company to work on the remaining portion of the Naranja Drive Multi-Use Path.

The move follows the Oro Valley Town Council unanimously approving an amendment on June 30 to fund the remaining portion of the path, according to an Oro Valley news release.

The new addition will be 10 feet wide, and paved for walking, jogging and biking along the north side of Naranja Drive, from La Cañada Drive to First Avenue.

The route will run 1.75 miles and will connect neighborhoods to Naranja Park, as well as other "community destinations," the news release said.

Construction is expected to begin in mid-September. It is expected to be completed by March.

The project was initially expected to be fully funded through $3.66 million in federal and regional transportation grants. The total project then rose to $3.99 million.

Oro Valley contributed $341K, funded through savings from other Oro Valley road projects in the fiscal year 2024/25 budget.

Oro Valley secured the $3.449 million through the Pima Association of Governments' Regional Transportation Alternatives Grant. $208,930 from the Regional Transportation Authority was also awarded.