Construction projects will widen I-10 by adding new lanes

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) - The Arizona Department of Transportation says Interstate 10 in 18 months will have three lanes in each direction between Casa Grande and Tucson.

ADOT says one widening project in Pinal County is scheduled to be done in mid-2019 and another project will be completed by the end of 2019.

According to ADOT, the $36.6 million project in the Casa Grande area beginning in the next week will add a third lane in each direction of I-10 between Early Road and Interstate 8.

The other widening project in Pinal County is immediately to the east and involves building new lanes, adding a new traffic interchange at State Route 87 and installing equipment for detecting dust.

That project began in December and is scheduled to be completed in fall 2019.



