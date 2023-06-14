Construction on Finger Rock Wash culvert along East Skyline extended

Construction of the culvert at Finger Rock Wash at East Skyline Drive has been extended through late August, according to a press release from the Pima County Department of Transportation.

Additional water infrastructure work needs to be completed, the release said, including the relocation and replacement of deteriorated Tucson Water mains and valves. In addition, paving will be restored on East Skyline along with new guardrails.

Work hours will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Two lanes of traffic will be open at that time and minor delays can be expected.

The Finger Rock Wash Drainage Improvement Project was originally supposed to wrap up in July with the goal of replacing an existing undersized 48-inch corrugated metal pipe culvert with a new reinforced concrete box culvert with the appropriate inlet and outlet protection on East Skyline Drive.