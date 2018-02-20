Construction on 29th St. near 8th Ave. to bring more safety for pedestrians

TUCSON (KGUN 9-TV) - Parts of 29th Street in South Tucson are in for a makeover.

One of the busiest streets in South Tucson may soon cause delays for some drivers because of the construction efforts that are getting started.

According to the Pima County Transportation Department, the work will consist of relocating the existing bus stop to the west and there will be flashing beacons installed for pedestrians to cross at the intersection of 29th Street and 11th Avenue.

As a whole, the construction will happen between 29th Street and 8th Avenue, all the way to the I-10.

A sidewalk, curb, access ramp and a paved highway will also be built.

Construction is set to start February 20 and workers will be on the roads between seven in the morning and three in the afternoon.

Officials estimate the construction will be completed by Spring 2018 and are asking drivers to be cautious of construction workers and delays.