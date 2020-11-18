Menu

Construction crew finds unexploded howitzer round in Yuma

Posted at 2:41 PM, Nov 18, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-18 16:41:19-05

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — A construction crew in southern Arizona has discovered an unexploded howitzer round while working on a road.

The Sun reported that Yuma Proving Ground’s explosives experts identified the ordnance as a 155 millimeter howitzer round of a kind that were used in World War II and the Vietnam War.

It was the second round found on Martinez Lake Road during an $18 million improvement project that began in February.

The first was found in April in the same location.

Officials say the area was once part of the Desert Training Center, also known as the California-Arizona Maneuver Area, It was founded in 1942 for desert warfare training.

