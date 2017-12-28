Congresswoman Martha McSally supports $18.1 million U.S. Army contract

Arizona Congresswoman Martha McSally is touting an $18.1 million U.S. Army contract that was recently released.

Within the contract, it states that the funding has been awarded to defense companies, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, so they can continue to work on unmanned aircraft systems - also known as UAV's.

Congresswoman Martha McSally says it will be a huge boost for Sierra Vista.

She responded to the news on Twitter, explaining the important role UAV's play in making sure our border is secure.

Pleased to announce that the @USArmy contract w/ @northropgrumman has been increased to fund the production of more unmanned aircraft (UAV) in Sierra Vista! UAVs play a crucial role in securing our border--that's why I supported these research & production funds in the 2018 NDAA. — Martha McSally (@RepMcSally) December 28, 2017

If you'd like to see all of the details and view the entire contract from the U.S. Department of Defense, CLICK HERE for the full report.