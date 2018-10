TUCSON, Ariz. - With election day fast approaching, Arizona Congressional District 3 candidates faced off in a final debate at the University of Arizona on Wednesday.

Incumbent democrat Raul Grijalva and Republican Nick Pierson debated for an hour on immigration, border security and the environment.

The debate was sponsored by Arizona Public Media, KJZZ and The Arizona Daily Star.

You can watch the full debate here, or on Arizona Public Media's website.