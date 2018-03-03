Congratulations to the 2018 Circle K Teacher of the Year, Whitney Sheets

TUCSON, Ariz. - Circle K honored excellence in education Friday night at McKale Center. For months, they have been honoring some of the best teachers in Tucson.

The 2018 Teacher of the Year is Whitney Sheets, an advanced placement art history teacher at University High School.

Sheets says it is a special honor to be nominated by some of the same teachers who taught her when she was in high school.

KGUN 9 On Your Side's Pat Parris and Stella Inger had the honor of profiling all of these teachers and presented tonight's award.

Congratulations to Whitney Sheets, the Circle K Teacher of the Year for 2018.