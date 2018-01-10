Confederate flag display places Arizona lawmakers at odds

PHOENIX (AP) - An Arizona lawmaker says she undecided if a Confederate flag display on a colleague's laptop merits a formal complaint under the House's harassment policy.

The Arizona Capitol Times reports state Rep. Geraldine Peten observed the display on a laptop belonging to Rep. Todd Clodfelter as she was seated a row behind him during the House's mandatory sexual harassment training on Tuesday.

The Goodyear Democrat says the display "creates a hostile work environment," and she plans to discuss the matter with the Tucson Republican.

Clodfelter says he looks forward to the discussion, but he expects they will have to "agree to disagree."

Clodfelter says his family is from the South, and his perspective of the flag is different from Peten's.

___

Information from: Arizona Capitol Times, http://www.arizonacapitoltimes.com