"Condom Snorting Challenge" can have deadly consequences, doctor says

TUCSON, Ariz. - The "Tide Pod" challenge wave has receded, for a different viral Internet challenge to surface, known as the "Condom Snorting Challenge." Dr. Tien Nguyen, with Desert Pediatrics, says this is no joke, and is extremely dangerous.

"This can be deadly," Dr. Nguyen said. "And it has a lot of consequences."

A quick search on YouTube will bring up multiple videos of people taking condoms, stuffing them up their noses and pulling them out of their mouths.

Dr. Nguyen explained the first danger that comes to mind is it's a major choking hazard. However, there are plenty more dangers this presents that most teens probably never thought about, according to Nguyen.

"The latex can break and parts of it can be lodged in your body for a while and would possibly have to be surgically removed," she said. "It could lodge in your lung which could cause a pneumonia, or more seriously, deprive your body of oxygen or block the airway so that one of your lungs collapses."

A spokesperson with the Tucson Unified School District explained they are aware of the video circulating the web, but they haven't had any issues with it in their schools.

A spokesperson with the Pima County Health Department said use condoms the way they were meant to be used, and don't put them in your nose for any reason.