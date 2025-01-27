Complaint: Teacher's aide claimed pregnancy after alleged sex with student

An interim comlaint obtained by KGUN 9 on the former Presidio School teacher's aide accused of having sex with a student, sheds more light on how authorities found out what was happening.

According to the report, a student at Tucson High Magnet School told a counselor at Tucson High that another student at Presidio Charter School was having sex with a teacher and that the teacher was possibly pregnant.

Tucson Police interviewed the student and he did not disclose any sexual conduct, the complaint said. TPD got permission from the victim's parents to search his cellphone, where they found correspondence between the suspect, 22-year-old Isabella Lopez, and the victim, "depicting positive pregnancy tests."

Lopez served as student support and a conduct team paraprofessional, at the school.

TPD interviewed Lopez, who admitted, post Miranda, that she and the victim had sex one time in her vehicle, and that she was pregnant as a result, the complaint said. Lopez also advised that she knew the victim was 16 years old and that it was wrong, the complaint said.