Complaint: Suspect in Midtown murder had victim's card on him when arrested

An interim complaint obtained by KGUN 9, provides more insight on what led to the alleged murder of a man off of North Oracle Road over the weekend.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting near 1501 N. Oracle Road. They found a 43-year-old man with gunshot wounds in the desert area just east of Francisco Elias Esquer Park. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

After interviews, detectives believe the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with a group of people, that escalated.

Two witnesses told police they were in the area 15-20 minutes prior to the shooting, when they were approached by two men and a woman, the suspects, according to the interim complaint.

One witness recognized one of the men as someone who robbed him a few weeks prior, the complaint said. He described the male as having an "L" tattoo on his neck and provided officers with the subject's Facebook page. Officers identified the subject as 29-year-old Johnny Esparza, the complaint said.

The three suspects approached one of the witnesses and the witness started running. The suspects started shooting at the witness, the complaint said. The witness fell to the ground as the subjects approached him. They demanded his backpack and baseball cap, the complaint said.

The suspects then entered the park, the complaint said. The witnesses heard gunshots 15-20 minutes later, the complaint said.

Two additional witnesses saw the suspects enter the park and ask if anyone wanted to purchase blues or Percocets. No one accepted the offer. One of the suspects then got into a verbal fight with the victim.

The argument escalated and the suspects were verbally claiming Barrio Hollywood, and Westside Barrio, the complaint said.

One of the suspects shot at the victim 3-4 times, the complaint said. A second suspect then shot at the victim another 2-3 times, the complaint said.

The first shooter then began checking the victim's pockets, the complaint said. The first suspect then pointed his gun at the witnesses and told them over and over, "You did not see anything."

The suspects left the area.

Later that night, Esparza was recognized in the area of Congress and Toole, Downtown.

Esparza attempted to run away and resist arrest, but was caught shortly thereafter.

A .9mm pistol was found in Esparza's possession, the complaint said.

The shooting victim's credit card was found on Esparza when he was searched, as was a plastic baggie that contained counterfeit Oxycodone laced with fentanyl, and a black sticky substance, later identified as heroin. The satchel also had a burnt pipes, burnt tinfoil, straws and a scale with residue, the complaint said.

Esparza denied being present at the park where the shooting took place.

Esparza was arrested on suspicion of misconduct involving weapons. Records indicate he was a prohibited possessor.

