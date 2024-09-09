Complaint: Inmate was restrained when allegedly struck by correctional officer

An interim complaint on the correctional officer arrested for allegedly striking an inmate several times in the face following the inmate's initial booking process, offers more information on what may have happened.

The complaint said the inmate had been unruly in the complex intake processing area at around 10:40 p.m. He became resistant when the correctional officers attempted to move him to a holding cell.

The officers used physical force and attempted to place the inmate in restraints, the complaint said. The inmate was placed on his stomach on the ground where his body, legs and right arm were physically controlled, but he still refused to comply with commands, the complaint said.

Escarrega then struck the inmate four times in the face with a closed fist, causing minor lacerations, contusions and rendering him unconscious, the complaint said.

The inmate was placed in the restraint chair and evaluated by medical staff. The inmate was then transferred to Banner South hospital, treated for minor injuries and released back to the custody of Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

Pima County Sheriff's detectives responded to the incident. Following an investigation, Escarrega was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault. He has been placed on administrative leave, according to PCSD.

Escarrega admitted to striking the inmate while he was restrained to gain compliance, the complaint said.