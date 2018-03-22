Competitive drone race this Saturday in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. - The world of competitive drone racing is coming to Tucson.

This Saturday at the Biosphere, the Drone Racing League is hosting a competition among 12 drone pilots.

They're vying for a spot in the season finale race in Saudi Arabia later this year. The entire season of the races, including the one this Saturday at the Biosphere, will be broadcasted on ESPN and other networks this fall.

The Biosphere is organizing a weekend of drone and tech-related activities all weekend surrounding the event.

Organizers said in a release they plan to light the inside of the Biosphere with LED lights during the race, promising a buzz-worthy spectacle of zooming light. The drones themselves will be reaching speeds more than 90 miles an hour.

For more information and tickets, visit the Biosphere website.