Competition heats up on 2nd day of Tucson Rodeo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fans couldn't have asked for more beautiful weather on the 2nd day of the Tucson Rodeo. Much like the temps, the competition is heating up.

"All my family did it. My dad used to ride bulls," said 2020 Tucson Rodeo Champion, Ky Hamilton.

Cowboys like Hamilton must stay on a bull for eight seconds in order to score points in a rodeo. He swept the competition in 2020 and is back to do it again this year.

"I'd dang sure like to win it again," said Hamilton.

Hamilton came out on top on Sunday with a high score of 90.

"That bull was a handful. I had only seen one video of him. I had seen his stats. They would always mark him really good," said Hamilton.

Hamilton could have a shot in the finals next Sunday: an event many are looking forward to.

"I get to travel the world with my buddies, see a bunch of cool things and compete in a sport that is fun for me," said bull rider, Creek Young.

Bull riding isn't all that fans come to the rodeo for. Steer wrestling, team roping and barrel racing also take center stage.

Competitors said it's hard to beat a venue like Tucson.

"You come here in February and it's beautiful weather, great stock and great cowboys. There's nothing better," said bull fighter, Nathan Harp.

