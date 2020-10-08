Companies say body cameras on loan to Arizona, not donated

PHOENIX (AP) — Representatives for Arizona's governor billed a package of 150 body cameras as a “donation," which the Arizona Republic reports is actually a pilot program that could result in a lucrative contract for one of the two suppliers donating the cameras.

Axon and WatchGuard will each provide about 75 body cameras for a chance at a government contract down the line. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says after an evaluation period, it plans on purchasing equipment from one company and sending back the equipment from the other.

Gov. Doug Ducey’s office had previously described the cameras as a “donation” during a September announcement.

