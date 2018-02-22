Community works to create public art manhole covers

TUCSON, Ariz. - A local sculptor, three neighborhood associations, school volunteers, and a community center worked together to design Pima County's first public art manhole covers.

The 55 covers are Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department's first ever public are.

They're part of the department's $15 million Southeast Interceptor project, located south of downtown and along the east side of Interstate 10.

The improvement project was on an existing sewer pipeline.

The main artist for the project is local sculptor Jason Butler, who got a master's degree of fine art in sculpture at the University of Arizona. Butler has also taught at the UA, Pima Community College and local schools for more than a decade.

Butler worked with students and teachers at Ochoa and Mission View Elementary Schools, and with staff and volunteers at the Santa Rosa Community Center.

The project's five themes are Hope, Unity, Family, Culture, and Diversity.

The manholes are located along 36th street, between South Euclid Avenue and South 6th Avenue.