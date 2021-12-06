Community plants flowers in honor of Holocaust victims

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Stories of hardship and bravery were shared in front of people of all ages on Sunday at Congregation Chaverim.

"I was born in Budapest, Hungary in 1944, just after the Germans came and took most of the Jews of Hungary and killed them in the Auschwitz," said Holocaust survivor, Theresa Dulgov.

Dulgov came to the United States with her mom and sister as refugees.

"All my cousins, my grandparents, all my aunts and uncles were taken and died in Auschwitz. They didn't come back. I was lucky enough that my mother and father were alive," said Dulgov.

Dulgov has continued her family's legacy in Tucson. Alongside others, she planted flowers as part of a worldwide Holocaust memorial called The Daffodil Project.

"The Daffodil Project aims to plant 1.5 million daffodils around the world. We're planting 500 of them, today, here at Chaverim," said Congregation Chaverim Education Director, Lisa Friedman.

The daffodils honor the children who lost their lives during the Holocaust and ensure that they are never forgotten.

"We hope to see them blossom in the Spring. If not, the next year," said Friedman.

The flowers are proof that anything can grow when you put down roots.

"My father would be so happy to see that I became a successful teacher and that I have such a big family. We were so small after the Holocaust. Now, we are getting big again," said Dulgov.

