Community pays respects to fallen DEA agent

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A seemingly endless line of cars escorted fallen DEA Agent Michael Garbo to Calvary Chapel Friday morning.

His motorcade was greeted by onlookers waving flags and saluting his service to the Tucson community.

Along the procession waving an American flag — the Bernal family.

"I thought it would be a great opportunity for my children to see come out here and support the fallen officer. So, I told them that they would go to school late to be able to come out and support a family and our everyday heroes," said Janell Blain, community member.

She said it's personal for her family because some of their loved ones are law enforcement.

“I am sorry for their loss, that a senseless act pretty much took their life and I can't imagine,“ said Blain.

That was her biggest worry when she heard what happened on the Amtrak train Monday.

“It’s a sense of panic. So, when you wake up to that kind of information, you start reaching out to your loved ones that are in that field to make sure that they're all safe,” she explained.

As she watched the procession pass, she leaves this message for the community.

“It's our law enforcement is there they're in for us, our day in and day out and they're always there for us,” she said.

Special Agent Garbo served as a DEA agent for 16 years. The investigation into the fatal shooting is still underway.

