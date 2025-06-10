Community leaders celebrate project milestone as casino construction nears completion

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pascua Yaqui Tribe and Casino Del Sol held a beam signing ceremony Monday at the construction site of the soon-to-come Grant and I-10 casino, marking a major milestone in the project.

This event celebrated the finishing touches being added to the building, with the final placement of this steel beam, signed by tribal leaders, project partners, and community members before it will be lifted into place in the coming days.

"The team went out and talked to the community and had meetings discussing the plans and everything, and the feedback has all been positive," Interim CEO Amanda Lomayesva said.

The positive feedback reflects the overall nature of the relationship between the tribe and the city, according to Lomayesva.

"We have an excellent relationship with the city of Tucson. The tribe has worked very hard to be communicative and work to further that relationship with Tucson," she said.

The new Grant Road property will bring more than 1,000 new jobs and expand the tribe's economic footprint in Southern Arizona. The 172,000-square-foot development will feature a 73,000-square-foot casino floor, multiple dining venues, and a four-level parking structure.