Community leader reflects on progress in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pastor Marvin Hugley of the Mount Calvary Baptist says that Martin Luther King Jr. Day is about unity.

He says that one of the best ways to achieve that is through service.

"Getting out there, rolling up our sleeves, and helping anyone who needs helping," Hugley said.

He adds that right now service and unity are important as the country continue to experience division. He said it's the opposite of MLK's dream.

"What we are seeing is it seems like we are moving further away from his dream then towards his dream over the last couple of years," Hugley said. "There has been that divide."

The pastor said that Tucson has made progress, but there is still room to grow.

"I think everything the city does needs to be inclusive and incorporate everyone," Hugley said. "You know when others can see and know that Tucson is a place that is open to everyone, looking to embrace everyone, then we may find that others are willing to come."

He is also looking for lawmakers to protect voting rights in Arizona and across the country.

"We don't want to see those rights taken away," Hugley said. "If you are an American, we want to make sure you are able to vote and that everyone has the same opportunities same privileges to vote."

The senate is set to debate voting rights legislation on Tuesday.

