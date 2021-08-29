Community frustrated with illegal dumping site gathers clean up

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The sound of tractors moving piles of trash to dumpsters was the wake-up call folks living near Houghton Road and Poorman Road woke up to this morning.

It's because some are taking advantage of the desert area near Houghton Road and Poorman Road to illegally dump their trash.

“It makes everyone who lives right around here really angry," said Lin, resident.

Lin was one of about a dozen volunteers cleaning up the illegal dumpsite because she said she despises the sight of it.

“We have to drive by this mess, all the time, every time we come and go,” said Lin.

In less than an hour, she and her husband filled up the bed of their truck with the trash that was tossed along the road.

“Not surprised at all, because my husband and I, and my son, my husband and my son and myself, pick up trash along Poorman all the time,” said Lin.

The Tucson Dragway was one of the organizers. The raceway was on board because it’s right outside where the old racetrack used to be.

“Fortunately for us, the Pima County Fairgrounds let us borrow a tractor and employee at no cost to us. Our staff and our racers are coming out here at no charge, who wants to volunteer their time. Republic Services gave us two dumpsters to use for free and no charge," said Matt DeYoung, manager.

DeYoung cannot pinpoint why the dumping is happening.

“That would be the million-dollar question. We don't know. It's sad it really ruins the environment it ruins natural fuel the area and, and the community doesn't want to drive by and see this stuff every day," said DeYoung.

Lin urges those illegally leaving their trash near her home to stop.

“Please, think of other people of how they feel about looking at your trash. Please think about using the city dump which most of us do. Please use the brush and bulky program, you know, there are other ways to solve this problem," said Lin.

----

