Community Food Bank seeks donations to help families in need during holidays

TUCSON, Ariz. — Each year, nonprofits ask for donations on the Tuesday after thanksgiving.

This Giving Tuesday is especially important, as this is the first holiday season since the outbreak of COVID-19. One organization that is working to make ends meet and keep all the bellies full in our community -- is the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

Spokesperson with the Food Bank Norma Cable says they accept food donations, but the biggest impact comes from people donating money and time to the cause.

Cable said "Our needs then are more than ever -- monetary donations which are the best way to donate right now. With food safety issues we just cannot accommodate a lot of food drives, we do have a couple of big food drives ongoing right now, but monetary donations can go a long way toward helping the people in need."

The Food Bank operates at Kino Sports Complex every Tuesday and Thursday morning.

