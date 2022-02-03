Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona reopens indoors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Large grocery carts were filled to the brim on Wednesday. It was the first time the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona opened their doors to the public since the pandemic began.

"It's very overwhelming for a lot of us. It's very humbling to feel that people are trusting us to keep them safe while they get their food," said Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona Co-Director of Resource Centers, Abby Rosen.

The food bank has kept their warehouse closed for nearly two years. For that time, they continued distributing food in a "drive-thru" fashion.

"Considering the circumstances, it worked really well. We really missed being able to give that deeper service to folks coming through," said Rosen.

Staff often connect people with services they may be need outside of food.

"It's always been a pleasure to be able to sit down and talk with them. They've always been real good to me," said Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona Client, Jon Wayne Lewis.

Lewis is a Navy Veteran and has been coming to the food bank for over a decade.

"It's great that they have this food bank for all of us in Tucson that need it. I do. I don't get that much money on disability," said Lewis.

Lewis, and the over 400 people who stopped by on reopening day, won't have to worry where their next meal is coming from. The food bank is open to everyone and they plan to stay that way.

"We're just deeply appreciative. From our folks that come and bring us joy, and allow us to serve them, our volunteers, donors, other community supporters to our fabulous staff that have come out. It feels like a real joyous day for us," said Rosen.

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona's Tucson location distributes food every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

----

