Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona plans virtual hunger walk amid ongoing pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona had to cancel its physical hunger walk due to the ongoing pandemic, but in place they planned a virtual event.

The event is a virtual hunger walk -- to help the hungry.

The Food Bank is asking people to register online, and then walk a mile Saturday, September 12.

Food Bank Norma Cable said "The beauty of a virtual event is you can choose where you wanna walk and when you wanna walk... If you want to form a team and walk with your family and friends safely socially distanced, that's great. It's too important of an issue for us to cancel hunger walk completely so we hope that this virtual walk will succeed as well."

So far, the food bank is closing in on 800 walkers, but are looking to reach 1,000 or more walkers.