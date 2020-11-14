Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona in need of volunteers for the holidays

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is gearing up for what is typically their busiest two weeks of the year, which is around the Thanksgiving holiday.

With the ongoing pandemic, the Food Bank tells KGUN9, they are seeing a 30% increase in need from this time last year.

The Food Bank says they have plenty of food, but have a more of a need for volunteers to help distribute the food.

CEO Michael McDonald said "We have struggled throughout the pandemic getting enough volunteers to help our staff and we're socially distanced outside. We've got masks, we've got protective equipment. And we really do need volunteers at our food distributions and people can do that. We've figured out how to do it safely so there's a lot of distance in between people."

At Kino Sports Park they serve from 1,100 to 1,400 families in just a four hour period.

Those who would like to volunteer or donate to the Food Bank, click here.