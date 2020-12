TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Starting Christmas Day, all five Community Food Bank centers in southern Arizona will be closed.

The food bank's annual closure will last through Jan. 3, and includes the food distribution at Kino Sports Center next Tuesday and Thursday.

Distribution at the Kino Center will be extended on Christmas Eve by one hour, with pickup available from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

You can find the hours and locations for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona on their website.