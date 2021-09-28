Commercial driver's license training on the rise

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the pandemic continues, the demand for truck drivers continues to rise across the country.

Southwest Truck Driver Training says most of their students are getting their licenses and then are immediately hired.

"They have to increase the pay to get them in the door," Kristen Turgeon, an instructor said. "I am hearing some of our students coming out of school are getting offered $50,000 a year just to start and then massive sign on bonuses."

She said that there is a large demand for consumer product deliveries, but every industry needs help.

"I don't think its limited to anything," Turgeon said. "More people are driving so your fuel drivers are in high demand right now as well."

This demand for drivers means many are making the switch to become truck drivers.

"I never thought I'd be behind the wheel of one of these," Lorenzo Nunez, a student at Southwest Truck Driver Training, said.

Nunez said that the biggest thing that brought him to the industry was the increase in pay.

"That's what caught my eye," Nunez said. "No matter what, as long as I maintain my CDL, I got a job."

For more information on how you can get a CDL, click here.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

