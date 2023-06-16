Celebrate Juneteenth through the weekend at these Tucson events

More events than ever before are being held in Tucson to commemorate Juneteenth, the federal holiday marking the 1865 emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

Here are a few ways that you can mark the occasion:

Juneteenth Celebration - 1 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way

Now in its 53rd year, the annual Juneteenth Celebration has come a long way, being held this year at the Kino Sport Complex on East Ajo. The free event comes packed with family activities, live music, cultural performances, community booths, a car show and even some fireworks. Info: tucsonjune19.org

Juneteenth Jam – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

The downtown venue is working with the community organization Blax Friday to put on an evening of entertainment on the Hotel Congress Plaza. Musicians and DJs participating include, Prime Society, DJ Impeccable, Natho Lotus and Fat Tony. The event is all ages before 10 p.m. and 21-and-older after. Admission is $10 through hotelcongress.com and $15 at the door.

Sisters of Tucson Juneteenth Cookout and Afro-Fest - 1 p.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, June 18

Morris K. Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

The Third annual Juneteenth Cookout returns and will be located this year at ramadas 4 and 6 on the west end of the park. There will be live bands, local entertainment, a sweet potato pie contest, a basketball competition and other activities. Joining the fun is free, but donations are appreciated.

'Beyond Legacy: The Next Generation of Justice and Action in the 21st Century' - 7 p.m. Monday, June 19

Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd

Bernice King, peace advocate and daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and Ilyasah Shabazz, award-winning author and daughter of Malcolm X, will appear together in discussion at this free event on the University of Arizona campus. The event is free, but tickets are required. More information here.

