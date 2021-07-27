Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Collision with cow in western Kansas kills Arizona couple

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
Scripps
Generic siren
Siren Generic
Posted at 6:50 AM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 09:50:20-04

WINONA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in western Kansas say an Arizona couple has died after their Jeep collided with a cow that had wandered onto U.S. Highway 40.

Television station KAKE reports the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday about 7 miles west of Winona. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 45-year-old Raymond Kennedy, of Glendale, Arizona, and 54-year-old Brenda Carrasco, of Peoria, Arizona, were traveling eastbound in a Jeep Wrangler when it hit the cow and rolled several times.

Both Kennedy and Carrasco were pronounced dead at the scene.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!