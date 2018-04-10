Collision repair company launches food drive

TUCSON, Ariz. - Caliber Collision is hoping to help fill shelves at a local food bank for summer by launching a food drive.

This is part of the 7th annual Rhythm Restoration Food Drive. The collision repair company is asking customers, business partners, and the public to donate grocery bags full of food.

The food drive starts now and lasts through May 11. Each of the four Caliber Collision locations in Pima County will be collecting donations:

8120 E. Research Ct.

3747 S. Palo Verde Rd.

721 E. 12th St.

635 E. Vuelta Caminata del Rio

You can also donate at CaliberDonations.com. All donations will be given to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

Last year, Caliber collected nearly 3.5 million meals and they hope to exceed that amount this year.

"We're asking our communities to help us fill local food banks and fill those kids' tanks, so they do not spend the summer running on empty," said Steve Grimshaw, Caliber Collision CEO, in a media release. "At Caliber, our purpose is to restore the rhythm of life for our customers and we are equally committed to help restore the rhythm of regular meals for at-risk children over the summer."