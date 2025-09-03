Collision on Southside leads to death of motorcyclist in hospital

A 65-year-old man died in hospital on Monday, Sept. 1, after being involved in a collision on his motorcycle on Aug. 27.

According to a news release from Tucson Police Department, a brown 1995 GMC pickup truck was traveling westbound on Los Reales Road, on Tucson's south side, at just before 1 p.m., when it collided with Wendel John Pfefferkorn on his 2009 Yamaha motorcycle, traveling southbound on South Alvernon.

Due to conflicting witness reports, TPD could not determine which vehicle ran the red light.

Officers determined the driver of the GMC, a 70-year-old male, was not found to be impaired at the time of the crash.

Pfefferkorn was wearing his helmet at the time of the crash

The investigation is ongoing.