TUCSON, Ariz. - A man in a US Border Patrol agent uniform was struck at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Cochise County Sheriff's County Office was told that a pedestrian was hit on Highway 80. Upon further investigation, officers found a damaged marker sign next to a cattle guard, making them think that the man had had the sign, being thrown out of the vehicle.

The vehicle that hit him was going the speed limit at the time of the crash but struck him as he was standing upright. The victim was then thrown further from the initial crash.

The victim is currently being treated for his injuries in a Tucson hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.