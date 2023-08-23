Collision near Avra Valley leaves one dead

A near head-on collision on North Trico Road has left a 76-year-old man dead.

Sheriff's deputies say it happened Monday night around 8. Arriving on the scene, deputies found a Dodge Ram and Hyundai Sonata had collided. The driver of the Hyundai, Terrill Smith, had significant head trauma. He was taken to Banner-University Medical Center where he later died.

In investigating the incident deputies learned that the driver of the Ram, Karl Amundsen, was driving south on North Trico Road then crossed the center, into oncoming traffic, causing the collision. Deputies say during the initial investigation Amundsen showed signs of impairment.

That investigation remains ongoing.