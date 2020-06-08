Menu

Collision involving bicycle near River and Stone cleared

Tucson Police Department
There is a roadway closure just south of the intersection of Stone Avenue/River Road. All northbound traffic is shut down from the Sam’s Club entrance to River Rd due to a bicycle collision. Please stay out of the area.
Posted at 11:14 AM, Jun 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-08 15:02:31-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Northbound traffic near River and Stone was shut down due to a collision involving a bicycle. The road reopened by noon Monday.

According to TPD, the area affected was near the Sam's Club entrance, just south of the intersection.

