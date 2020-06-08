Collision involving bicycle near River and Stone cleared

TUCSON, Ariz. — Northbound traffic near River and Stone was shut down due to a collision involving a bicycle. The road reopened by noon Monday.
🚨🚧TRAFFIC UPDATE🚧— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) June 8, 2020
Stone and River has been opened up for normal traffic.
Please drive safe, Tucson. https://t.co/fuAw0X2o4x
According to TPD, the area affected was near the Sam's Club entrance, just south of the intersection.
🚨🚧TRAFFIC ALERT 🚧🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) June 8, 2020
There is a roadway closure just south of the intersection of Stone Avenue/River Road. All northbound traffic is shut down from the Sam’s Club entrance to River Rd due to a bicycle collision. Please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/KPN5Ve3VSw